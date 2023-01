Brooks posted 18 points (6-17 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Sunday's 114-107 loss to Austin.

Brooks struggled from the field but still scored in double figures for a second straight game. He also notched a season-high three steals and finished with at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists for just the second time during the campaign.