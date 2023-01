Brooks notched 17 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 111-106 win over the Charge.

Brooks extended his double-digit scoring streak to seven straight games and fell two boards short of his second double-double in a row. Across 28 appearances, the 24-year-old is averaging 15.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in 30.1 minutes per game.