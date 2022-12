Brooks produced 23 points (10-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 134-116 win over Raptors 905.

Brooks finished with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists for the first time this season. Across 16 appearances, the 24-year-old is averaging 15.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 31.0 minutes per game.