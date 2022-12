Brooks notched 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 120-117 win over the Blue Coats.

Brooks struggled with his shot but still scored in double figures for a fifth straight contest. Across 15 appearances, the 24-year-old is averaging 15.3 points per game but is shooting just 39.1 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from deep.