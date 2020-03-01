Armoni Brooks: Tallies six rebounds in win

Brooks had 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist over 21 minutes in Saturday's G League win against Greensboro.

Brooks has played an inconsistent role for the Skyhawks this season, although he managed to make an impact in Saturday's contest despite coming off the bench. The 21-year-old is averaging 10.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game this year.