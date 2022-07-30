Brooks was waived by the Raptors on Saturday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
The Raptors wanted to open up another training camp spot. Brooks appeared in 54 games last season between the Rockets and Raptors, averaging 5.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 15.6 minutes.
