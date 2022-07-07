Baynes (neck) has recovered from his injury and will be working out for NBA teams in Las Vegas on Friday, Brian Windhorst of ESPN reports.

Baynes was hospitalized for two months and needed to learn how to walk again following a spinal cord injury from a freak fall while playing for the Australian national team in the Tokyo Olympics last summer. The 35-year-old last played for the Raptors in 2020-21, where he averaged 6.1 points and 5.2 rebounds in 18.5 minutes. The 6-foot-10 center has shown upside as a rebounder with some floor-spacing ability (30.8 percent from three on 360 career attempts).