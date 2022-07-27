Baynes has agreed to a contract with the Brisbane Bullets of the Australian NBL, Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com reports. The contract has an NBA out, which will allow him to return to the NBA if he can find an interested team.

Baynes worked out for NBA teams in Las Vegas during Summer League, but he didn't find a suitor. He'll resume his playing career in the NBL with the hopes of returning to the league. Baynes was hospitalized for two months and needed to learn how to walk again following a spinal cord injury from a freak fall while playing for the Australian national team in the Tokyo Olympics last summer.