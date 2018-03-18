Arthur Edwards: Musters 10 points
Edwards mustered 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist through 14 minutes of action during the Charge's 109-103 win over the visiting Herd.
This was just the second time in 16 games in which Edwards has scored in double figures. The 6-6 guard has not been a factor all season long, as he is only averaging 6.3 points and 3.1 rebounds this season for Canton.
