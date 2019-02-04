Arturas Gudaitis: Tears ACL overseas
Gudaitis suffered a torn left ACL while playing in a EuroLeague game Friday with Italian team Olimpia Milan.
Gudaitis, a 2015 second-round pick of the 76ers whose draft rights have since been passed down to the Cavaliers, was enjoying a breakout season in Italy with averages of 12.5 points, 7.1 boards and 1.0 block over 21 EuroLeague outings. The 25-year-old Lithuanian center had been entertaining the idea of making the jump to the NBA in 2019-20, but that's almost certainly off the table now that he'll require several months to recuperate from the serious knee injury.
