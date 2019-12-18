Asauhn Dixon-Tatum: Added by Capital City

Capital City has acquired Dixon-Tatum via the available player pool.

Dixon-Tatum was unable to clear roster cuts after being selected in the first round of the 2019 G League Draft. Fortunately, it looks as though he's found a mid-season home with Capital City and will presumably begin logging minutes moving forward. The 28-year-old big man averaged 5.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks over 17.9 minutes per game with the Texas Legends last season.