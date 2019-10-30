Asauhn Dixon-Tatum: Lands with Memphis
Dixon-Tatum was selected by the Memphis Hustle in the second round of the 2019 G-League draft.
Dixon-Tatum has played for a variety of G-League teams over his five professional seasons. In 10 games, including two starts, for the Texas Legends in 2018-19, Dixon-Tatum averaged 5.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 17.9 minutes while shooting a blistering 61.9 percent from the field.
