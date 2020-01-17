Asauhn Dixon-Tatum: Waived by Go-Go
Dixon-Tatum has been waived by Capital City.
Dixon-Tatum appeared in just one game with the Go-Go before the club decided to send him back to waivers. Assuming he goes unclaimed, Dixon-Tatum will once again hit the available player pool.
