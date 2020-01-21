Play

Ash Yacoubou: Cut by Long Island

Long Island waived Yacoubou on Tuesday.

Yacoubou was cast off the roster after Long Island needed to clear a spot for the newly acquired Justin Anderson. Over his 20 appearances (10 starts) for the Nets, Yacoubou averaged 7.1 points, 4.8 boards and 1.1 assists in 20.8 minutes.

