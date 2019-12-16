Ash Yacoubou: Double-double in start

Yacoubou accumulated 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 33 minutes Sunday against Lakeland.

Yacoubou translated his first start of the season into his first career double-double. It was an impressive display by the rookie, who'd previously been on the fringes of the rotation. There's a chance for Yacoubou to garner a larger role, especially with Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot finding minutes in Brooklyn. That said, if either Luwawu-Cabarrot, CJ Massinburg or Henry Ellenson return to Long Island in the near future, Yacoubou will likely get pushed back to the bench.