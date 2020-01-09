Ash Yacoubou: Ineffective in loss

Yacoubou recorded 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and three rebounds in 22 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Drive.

Yacoubou, who's been pushed into a starting role recently, was unable to counter the Drive's offensive onslaught, finishing Wednesday's game with a team-worst minus-26 net rating. That said, Yacoubou has been playing well of late, having reached double-figures in each of his past three games and figures to bounce back in Saturday's tilt with Greensboro.