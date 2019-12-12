Ash Yacoubou: Plays 15 minutes in win

Yacoubou scored three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and added two rebounds and a steal in 15 minutes during Wednesday's win over Westchester.

Yacoubou's been relegated to a relatively minimal bench role in his first season with Long Island. This is partially due to the Nets' backcourt depth and partially due to Yacoubou's performance struggles. In eight appearances, he's averaging just 2.8 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 29.0 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from three in 12.4 minutes.