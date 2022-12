Hagans tallied 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 113-108 loss to Long Island.

Hagans was one of five Swarm players to reach double figures in scoring, leading the team in assists while finishing two dishes and three rebounds shy of a triple-double. Hagans has tallied at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists in six games this season.