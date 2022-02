Hagans logged nine points (3-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, three steals and one block across 29 minutes during Saturday's 126-121 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.

Despite not scoring or shooting the ball well Saturday, Hagans is averaging 12.1 points on a 43.2 field goal percentage across 12 games this year. He remains one of his G League team's better players available.