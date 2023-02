Hagans eight points (3-6 FG, 1-2 FT), seven assists and three rebounds over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 128-119 loss to Salt Lake City.

Hagans led the Swarm bench in assists while finishing two points and three dimes shy of a double-double in Wednesday's loss. Hagans has averaged 7.1 points, 4.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds over 15 regular-season games.