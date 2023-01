Hagans posted 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight assists and four rebounds over 26 minutes during Friday's 136-133 overtime win over Lakeland.

Hagans led the Swarm bench in scoring while leading the team in assists during Friday's overtime victory. Hagans has averaged 8.6 points, 5.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds over his last seven games.