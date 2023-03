Hagans notched 14 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Saturday's 127-124 win over Austin.

Hagans led the Swarm bench in scoring, finishing as one of seven players to reach double figures in Saturday's victory. Hagans has averaged 6.8 points, ,4.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals over 29 regular-season games.