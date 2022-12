Hagans posted 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and four steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 116-101 win over Raptors 905.

Hagans led the Swarm bench in scoring, leading the team in steals during Monday's victory. Hagans has averaged 5.2 points, 8.4 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 2.2 steals in five games this season.