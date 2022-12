Hagans tallied nine points (3-5 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three steals and one assist in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 108-91 loss to Sioux Falls.

Hagans led the Swarm second unit in points, rebounds and minutes played while finishing one point and three boards shy of a double-double. Hagans has averaged 14.0 points, 6.9 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals in eight games this year.