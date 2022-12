Hagans posted 23 points (9-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, four rebounds and three steals in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 114-101 loss to Raptors 905.

Hagans once again led the Swarm bench in scoring, finishing first on the team in the category as well. Hagans has averaged 15.8 points, 7.7 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals in six appearances this season.