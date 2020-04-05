Ashton Hagans: Leaves Kentucky for NBA

Hagans announced Sunday via his personal Twitter account that he'll enter the 2020 NBA Draft.

Hagans has until June 15 to pull his name from the draft pool and return to Kentucky for his junior season, but the 6-foot-3 point guard apparently is already planning to sign with an agent and keep his name in the draft, per Evan Daniels of 247Sports.com. As a sophomore last season, Hagans raised his averages across the board -- he posted 11.5 points, 6.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 33.1 minutes per game -- but his efficiency from the field (40.4 percent) and three-point range (25.8 percent) left much to be desired. He likely projects as a second-round selection.