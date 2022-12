Hagans tallied eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 112-105 win over Capital City.

Hagans finished two points and two assists shy of a double-double, leading the Swarm bench in both categories while leading the team in dishes during Sunday's win. Hagans has averaged 15.8 points, 7.7 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals in six games this year.