Hagans logged 20 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, four rebounds and three steals across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 119-106 loss to the Westchester Knicks.

Hagans has been the 905 team's backup point guard -- to Breein Tyree -- and sixth man across most of this year. He is averaging 12.6 points among his 15 G League games.