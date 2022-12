Hagans tallied 10 points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 32 minutes during Thursday's 122-95 loss to Long Island.

Hagans was one of five Swarm players to finish in double figures in scoring, finishing two assists shy of a double-double. Hagans has averaged 11.5 points, 8.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in two regular season games.