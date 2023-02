Hagans posted 10 points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal over 21 minutes during Monday's 119-104 loss to Motor City.

Hagans tallied a team-high assist total in Monday's loss, finishing as one of five Swarm players with at least 10 points. Hagans has averaged 7.4 points, 4.6 assists and 2.8 rebuonds over his last 18 regular season games.