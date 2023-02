Hagans posted four points (1-2 FG, 0-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one block over 11 minutes during Wednesday's 112-108 win over Grand Rapids.

Hagans saw limited time off the bench in Wednesday's win, playing the least amount out of the Swarm bench players. Hagans has averaged 7.4 points, 3.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds over 13 regular season games.