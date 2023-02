Hagans tallied 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 123-119 loss to Motor City.

Hagans was one of six Swarm players to score 10 or more points in Wednesday's loss while also leading the team in assists. Hagans has averaged 7.4 points, 4.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds over 18 regular-season contests.