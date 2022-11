Hagans posted 15 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 22 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals in 42 minutes during Monday's 130-87 win over Westchester.

Hagans posted an eye-popping triple-double in his debut with Greensboro, notching the second-highest assist total in G League history and the most in a triple-double performance. Hagans joined the Swarm after playing one game with Fort Wayne this season.