Hagans finished with four points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and two steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 116-110 loss to Rio Grande Valley.

Hagans struggled shooting from the field but impacted Wednesday's game in other ways while leading the team in assists and finishing second in steals. Hagans has averaged 6.5 points, 4.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals over 25 regular-season contests.