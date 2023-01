Hagans finished with 10 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two assists, one rebound, one steal and one block over 20 minutes during Saturday's 117-100 loss to Lakeland.

Hagans was one of five Swarm players to reach double figures in Saturday's loss, finishing as one of two bench players with 10 or more points. Hagans has averaged 8.8 points, 4.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds over his last eight outings.