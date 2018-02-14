Askia Booker: Capable 20-point scorer
Booker registered 20 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and one block during Tuesday's loss to Canton.
The Colorado product almost provided his second straight double-double, coming up an assist short. This was also an example where Booker has shown games where he is capable of reaching the 20-point mark. During his third year in the G-League, the 24-year-old guard is averaging 15.6 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per contest.
