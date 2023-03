Toney recorded 22 points (9-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block across 29 minutes during Thursday's 132-131 overtime loss to the Herd.

Toney finished Thursday's matchup versus Wisconsin as Lakeland's second-leading scorer, while he also fell just two boards short of amassing back-to-back double-doubles. The 23-year-old is now averaging six points and 3.7 rebounds per game across 39 contests suited up for this season.