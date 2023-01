Toney recorded zero points and two rebounds across nine minutes during Friday's 122-117 loss to the G League Bulls.

Although Toney snapped his two-game absence streak Friday as a result of a concussion, he was nearly invisible in his return to action, logging just two boards without a single shot attempt. It's currently difficult to trust the 23-year-old for consistent production given his lack of field-goal tries and overall low statistical outings.