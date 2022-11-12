Toney recorded six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three assists, one rebound and two steals across 27 minutes during Friday's 117-107 win over the Spurs.

Despite having logged the fourth-highest minute total for Lakeland during Friday's contest versus Austin, Toney was still rather quiet in the stat sheet with a final 6-3-1 stat line. However, the 6-foot-6 guard snatched two steals and didn't turn the ball over, so he'll look to put forth another clean effort in the second half of a back-to-back series with Austin on Saturday, which also happens to be Toney's 23rd birthday.