Toney recorded seven points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 22 minutes during Saturday's 95-93 loss to the Vipers.

Toney was one of three Lakeland players to log a net positive in the plus/minus category Saturday. The 23-year-old also reached a new season-high nine boards during the loss to Rio Grande Valley, though he was unable to connect on any of the three three-point shots he attempted.