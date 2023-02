Toney recorded nine points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Friday's 130-105 loss to the Charge.

Toney drew another start Friday and led both teams with nine boards, eight of them coming on the offensive glass. The 23-year-old is currently averaging 5.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest this year.