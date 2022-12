Toney recorded 15 points (6-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals across 30 minutes during Friday's 112-105 win over the Legends.

Toney didn't miss a shot Friday night, as he connected on all six of his field-goal tries en route to amassing a season-high 15 points. The 23-year-old is now averaging 5.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game this year.