Toney logged season highs with 24 points and 10 boards versus Long Island on Tuesday, accounting for his second double-double of the 2022-23 campaign. The 23-year-old also drilled three of his four three-point attempts in the contest, and he's now averaging 6.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per matchup this year.