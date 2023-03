Toney registered 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and nine rebounds across 31 minutes during Thursday's 115-113 win over the Long Island Nets.

Although Toney failed to record a single assist, block or steal, he still managed to log a near double-double in Thursday's victory. The 6-foot-6 guard should remain heavily involved when they square off against the Iowa Wolves on Saturday.