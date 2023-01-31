Toney recorded 11 points (4-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Monday's 114-113 loss to the G League Knicks.

Although Toney was unable to connect on either of his two three-point attempts versus Westchester, he still managed to put up his highest scoring total dating back to Jan. 14. The 23-year-old appears in line to continue coming off of Lakeland's bench for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, ultimately limiting his upside from a fantasy standpoint.