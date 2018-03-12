Austin Nichols: 18 and 6 in loss

Nichols accounted for 18 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and six rebounds during Saturday's 126-122 home loss to Santa Cruz.

This was Nichols' highest scoring game since totaling 20 points on Feb. 3 and third straight game in double figures. Currently, the former Virginia forward is averaging 10.9 points and 6.1 rebounds across 38 games played for the Hustle this year.

