Rivers has opted out of his contract via a player option for the 2020-21 season, becoming a free agent, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Rivers declined his $2.37 million player option, likely assuming he can get more in free agency. He put together a quality season with the Rockets in 2019-20, averaging 8.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 23.4 minutes. The 28-year-old will likely mostly draw interest from competitive teams.