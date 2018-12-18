Rivers (not injury related) will be waived by the Suns, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Rivers was dealt from the Clippers to the Suns in a trade that sent Trevor Ariza to Los Angeles, although Rivers will never make his debut with Phoenix. Wojnarowski also noted that both Rivers and the Suns agreed he'd be a better fit on an older team with a greater chance of reaching the playoffs, rather than on a young, inexperienced squad. The 26-year-old could be a decent pickup by a team searching for a veteran role player.