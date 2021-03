Rivers (personal) was waived by Oklahoma City on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Rivers was sent to Oklahoma City as part of a three-team trade on Thursday, but his time with the team was virtually non-existent as he's been sidelined due to a personal issue. Charania reported that the Bucks are considered favorites to sign Rivers once he clears waivers. The 28-year-old hasn't taken the floor since Feb. 13.