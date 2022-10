Trice was selected by the Stockton Kings with pick 21 of the second round in Saturday's 2022 NBA G League Draft.

Trice went undrafted in the 2022 NBA draft after playing his final season at Old Dominion in 2021-22. Trice averaged 13.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks last season.